Rise Against, The Used, Senses Fail Plot North American Tour

The Used have announced that they will be joining Rise Against on the road this summer for a North American tour that will feature support from Senses Fail.
The tour is scheduled to launch on July 16th in Santa Barbara, CA at the Santa Barbara Bowl and will be wrapping up on August 18th at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater in Detroit.
Frontman Bert McCracken had this to say, "We are beyond excited to announce that we will be touring with our longtime friends and partners in crime, Rise Against! Get your tickets now before it's too late!" See the dates below:
Sat, Jul 16 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
Sun, Jul 17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
Tue, Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Wed, Jul 20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
Sat, Jul 23 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
Sun, Jul 24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amp.
Tue, Jul 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Outdoor
Wed, Jul 27 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion
Fri, Jul 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana @ EXPO
Sat, Jul 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Mon, Aug 1 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Tue, Aug 2 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Centre
Thu, Aug 4 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Sat, Aug 6 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amp.
Tue, Aug 9 - New York, NY - Rooftop @ Pier 17
Fri, Aug 12 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Sun, Aug 14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Wed, Aug 17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavilion
Thu, Aug 18 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp.
