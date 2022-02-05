Rob Halford Had The Idea Of Judas Priest Tour As 4-Piece

(hennemusic) Rob Halford has revealed that the concept behind Judas Priest's recently-aborted plans to perform upcoming shows on their 50 Heavy Metal Years as a quartet was meant as a tribute to the group's origins.
"That all came from me, it didn't come from the band," Halford tells Billboard about the idea, which the group announced after he considered that Judas Priest was founded as a four-piece and that he thought it would be appropriate to return to that for the milestone anniversary tour - a concept that fans rejected en masse.
"Of course, that blew up in my face, didn't it? To have done something like a four-piece now would've been just not right, ridiculous, insane, crazy, off my rocker, have a cup of tea and relax.
"It's kind of water under the bridge now. I think my heart was in the right place, but I'm not the first musician to have a crazy idea."
The band have been performing with temporary touring member Andy Sneap since 2018 following news that Glenn Tipton had retired from the road while he deals with the effects of Parkinson's Disease. Read more here.
Judas Priest Thrilled With Third Rock Hall Nomination
Judas Priest, New York Dolls Among 2022 Rock Hall Nominees
Judas Priest Splits Focus Of Breaking The Band TV Episode
Judas Priest Change Their Minds About Tour Lineup
Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Diagnosed With Cancer- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Cover Released By South Of Eden- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Black Summer Video- Dave Grohl Recruited By Liam Gallagher For New Song- Halestorm- more
Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For Intimate Spring Tour- more
Judas Priest, New York Dolls Among 2022 Rock Hall Nominees- Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69- Nirvana- more
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard