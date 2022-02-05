Rob Halford Had The Idea Of Judas Priest Tour As 4-Piece

(hennemusic) Rob Halford has revealed that the concept behind Judas Priest's recently-aborted plans to perform upcoming shows on their 50 Heavy Metal Years as a quartet was meant as a tribute to the group's origins.

"That all came from me, it didn't come from the band," Halford tells Billboard about the idea, which the group announced after he considered that Judas Priest was founded as a four-piece and that he thought it would be appropriate to return to that for the milestone anniversary tour - a concept that fans rejected en masse.

"Of course, that blew up in my face, didn't it? To have done something like a four-piece now would've been just not right, ridiculous, insane, crazy, off my rocker, have a cup of tea and relax.

"It's kind of water under the bridge now. I think my heart was in the right place, but I'm not the first musician to have a crazy idea."

The band have been performing with temporary touring member Andy Sneap since 2018 following news that Glenn Tipton had retired from the road while he deals with the effects of Parkinson's Disease. Read more here.

