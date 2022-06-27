.

Rob Zombie Previews US Tour With New Animated Video

Bruce Henne | 06-27-2022

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie is previewing his upcoming US tour with the release of an animated video for "Shake Your Ass/Smoke Your Grass", a track from the 2021 album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy."

The "Freaks On Parade" series will see Zombie and Mudvayne hit 21 cities - with guests Static-X and Powerman 5000 - for shows starting July 20 in Maryland, Heights, MO.

Produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, Zombie's seventh studio album debuted at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release, and earned a nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the Best Metal Performance category for the set's lead single, "The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)."

