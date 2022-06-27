Rob Zombie Previews US Tour With New Animated Video

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie is previewing his upcoming US tour with the release of an animated video for "Shake Your Ass/Smoke Your Grass", a track from the 2021 album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy."
The "Freaks On Parade" series will see Zombie and Mudvayne hit 21 cities - with guests Static-X and Powerman 5000 - for shows starting July 20 in Maryland, Heights, MO.
Produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, Zombie's seventh studio album debuted at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release, and earned a nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the Best Metal Performance category for the set's lead single, "The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)."
Check out the NSFW video here.
