Robert Plant's Saving Grace Announce Spring Tour

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant's new group Saving Grace have announced that they will be launching a UK Tour this spring that will feature support from Scott Matthews.
The tour is set to begin on April 8th at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill and will conclude on May 1st with an appearance at the Jazz Fest in Cheltenham.
Plant in joined in the group by vocalist Suzi Dian, Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar), percussionist Oli Jefferson and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars). See the tour dates below:
04/08 - Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion
04/10 - Folkestone - Leas Cliff Hall
04/11 - London - Hackney Empire
04/14 - Hull - City Hall
04/15 - Scunthorpe - Baths Hall
04/16 - York - Grand Opera House
04/19 - Bewdley - Treetops/Safari Park
04/20 - Rhyl - Pavilion
04/22 - Liverpool - Eventim Olympia
04/23 - Middlesbrough - Town Hall
04/26 - Halifax - Victoria Theatre
04/27 - Stockport - Plaza
04/29 - Aberystwyth - Arts Centre
05/01 - Cheltenham - Jazz Fest
