Robert Plant's Saving Grace Announce Spring Tour

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant's new group Saving Grace have announced that they will be launching a UK Tour this spring that will feature support from Scott Matthews.

The tour is set to begin on April 8th at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill and will conclude on May 1st with an appearance at the Jazz Fest in Cheltenham.

Plant in joined in the group by vocalist Suzi Dian, Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar), percussionist Oli Jefferson and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars). See the tour dates below:

04/08 - Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion

04/10 - Folkestone - Leas Cliff Hall

04/11 - London - Hackney Empire

04/14 - Hull - City Hall

04/15 - Scunthorpe - Baths Hall

04/16 - York - Grand Opera House

04/19 - Bewdley - Treetops/Safari Park

04/20 - Rhyl - Pavilion

04/22 - Liverpool - Eventim Olympia

04/23 - Middlesbrough - Town Hall

04/26 - Halifax - Victoria Theatre

04/27 - Stockport - Plaza

04/29 - Aberystwyth - Arts Centre

05/01 - Cheltenham - Jazz Fest

