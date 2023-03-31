Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Their First Live DVD

(Prospect PR) Just weeks after the release of their celebrated EP One Of A Kind, Southern roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have announced Live At The Ancienne Belgique, their first-ever live DVD, out 4/21 via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.

Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live album captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour - 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The tour had been postponed for nearly two years due to the pandemic, so by the time the band hit the stage in Brussels, 50+ performances into the tour, they were a well-oiled machine ready to blow the roof off the place. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2013 debut to their 2022 release.

"A lot of time and effort went into our show at the Ancienne Belgique," comments frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "We had been meaning to make a live album for years, so we saw this as an opportunity to document and release unique, more evolved versions of our songs."

To celebrate the announcement, Robert Jon & The Wreck have released the first live video from the show for "Shine a Light on Me Brother," originally the title track of their 2021 studio album. "'Shine' is always an exhilarating song to play live," Robert Jon adds. "There are a lot of moving pieces and even a time change between the verse and chorus. Without the horns from the studio recording, it definitely has more of a 'rock' feel to it in a live setting. This song also features the talents of two backup singers, which added a lot to our sound!"

The band's new EP One Of A Kind, out now on all digital platforms, received rave reviews around the world and helped catapult the band's awareness into new heights. Featuring material produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer) and Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons), One Of A Kind showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck's wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic "Come At Me" and the captivating, Americana-infused "Who Can You Love," to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock track "Pain No More."

