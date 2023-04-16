Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Blame It On The Whiskey' With New Live Video

(Prospect) Southern roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a powerful live version of "Blame It On The Whiskey," a standout track from their first ever live DVD Live At The Ancienne Belgique, out 4/21 via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.
"'Blame It On The Whiskey' was our first single over 10 years ago," comments drummer Andrew Espantman. "The fact that the song still has meaning and excitement for people after this long stretch of time really is humbling. This version is a little different from the original but made it so much fun to play live. It features a killer guitar solo from Henry and tons of screaming background vocals. Hopefully we'll still be playing this song 10 years from now and having as much fun as we did that magic night at the AB."
Recorded at a sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, Live At The Ancienne Belgique captures the Wreck in the midst of their longest-ever tour - 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The tour had been postponed for nearly two years due to the pandemic, so by the time the band hit the stage of the Ancienne Belgique, 50+ performances into the tour, they were a well-oiled machine ready to blow the roof off the place. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2015 debut to their 2023 release.
