Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Bring Me Back Home Again' Video

Single art

(Noble) Following the release of their first-ever concert film Live At The Anienne Belgique and their celebrated digital EP One Of A Kind, roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck are continuing their prolific year with their studio track "Bring Me Back Home Again," a blistering southern rock song that pairs mind-melting riffs with touching ruminations on love and isolation.

Produced by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Journey, Black Crowes, Joe Bonamassa) at the legendary Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles, it's the latest taste of a slate of new material the band has been releasing throughout 2023. The single release drops during their tour throughout the southeast of the USA this month. The band tours the UK 13-24 September 2023.

"We had the pleasure of writing this song with our good friend and frequent co-writer, Ian Cullen," shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "The song touches on feelings of longing and isolation while being away from your loved ones, something we are all familiar with as we go on tour throughout the year."

Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band's new partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended. "Working with Kevin was very easy and fluid," Burrison continues. "He was super fun to be around and seemed to fit right in as a natural extension of the group. He also has an incredible list of people he's worked with and was gracious enough to share some stories of his amazing career with us!"

The Wreck is fresh off the release of Live At The Ancienne Belgique, out now via Journeyman Records. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour - 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2013 debut to their 2022 release.

Related Stories

Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Their First-Ever Live Concert Film

Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Blame It On The Whiskey' With New Live Video

Robert Jon Shares Extended, Psychedelic Live Take Of ''Hey Hey Mama

Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Their First Live DVD

More Robert Jon News