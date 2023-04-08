Robert Jon Shares Extended, Psychedelic Live Take Of ''Hey Hey Mama

(Prospect PR) Southern roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released an extended live version of "Hey Hey Mama," a fan favorite that will be featured on their first ever live DVD Live At The Ancienne Belgique, out 4/21 via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.
"Hey Hey Mama" was initially on the Good Life Pie (2016) album, which featured Kris Butcher on guitar and Dave Pelusi on bass," recalls frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "It's always been a common selection in the live set, featuring vocal harmonies in the chorus and tons of space for trading and improvising licks. With the addition of Henry and Warren in 2017, the song evolved and took on a new life. This live version features a fuzzy guitar solo as the intro and an extended, psychedelia-influenced outro jam.
Recorded at a sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, Live At The Ancienne Belgique captures the Wreck in the midst of their longest-ever tour - 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The tour had been postponed for nearly two years due to the pandemic, so by the time the band hit the stage of the Ancienne Belgique, 50+ performances into the tour, they were a well-oiled machine ready to blow the roof off the place. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2015 debut to their 2023 release. Watch the video below:
Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce Their First Live DVD
Robert E Jones Visits The Hills of Arkansas With New Album
Robert Jon & The Wreck Celebrate One Of A Kind Release With New Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more
Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit- Metallica To Rock The Howard Stern Show- Duran Duran- more
Mick Mars Sues Motley Crue- Linkin Park Announce Global Fan Q&A Livestream- Daughtry And Lzzy Hale Video For Journey Cover- more
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Video Premiere: Joe Satriani and Brian Tarquin's 'Speed of Sound'
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live
Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith
Greta Van Fleet Discuss Meeting Legends Like Metallica And Bob Seger
Michigander Delivers Cannonball Video For Celebrate EP Release
The Aquadolls Share New Single 'Burn Baby Burn'
Fates Warning Vocalist Ray Alder Announces New Solo Album
Sleep Signals Release 'Fearless' Video
Robert Jon Shares Extended, Psychedelic Live Take Of ''Hey Hey Mama