Rock For Ronnie (James Dio) Concert in the Park Announced

(Adrenaline) The Rock For Ronnie Concert in the Park will take place on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2023 at Los Encinos Historic Park in Encino, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.
The Rock For Ronnie event, slated to be an afternoon of live rock music, silent and live auctions, food trucks and fun geared to the entire family, is the cancer charity's first post-Covid event back in the park.
Hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel, this first ROCK FOR RONNIE event will kick off with Jason Charles Miller's southern rock band and conclude with an All Star Band jam full of surprise appearances. Dio Disciples, comprising Simon Wright, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen, Ira Black, Terry Ilous and Dyna Shirasaki; the Return of...STEAMROLLER featuring members of The Dead Daisies, Dio and Whitesnake (Doug Aldrich, Brian Tichy, Michael Devin), performing Whitesnake songs; and The Atomic Punks, the Tribute to Early Van Halen, and will round out the afternoon's lineup.
A silent auction with many exciting items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale, as well as delicious food from various food trucks, plus assorted vendor booths selling unusual crafts and other items.
Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick Teaming Up For New Duet
Paul Gilbert Shares 'Holy Diver' From Ronnie James Dio Tribute Album
Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time
Former Dio Guitarist Craig Goldy Battling Mystery illness
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III- Maneskin World Tour- Louder Than Life Lineup- - Axl Rose Rocks With Carrie Underwood- more
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more
David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic- Def Leppard Book Coming- Springsteen Postpones Another Show- more
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Queen Guitarist Brian May Knighted By King Charles III
Maneskin Announce Rush! World Tour
Metallica Share 'If Darkness Had A Son' Lyric Videos In Eight Languages
Rock For Ronnie (James Dio) Concert in the Park Announced
Louder Than Life 2023 Lineup Announced
Toxic Holocaust and Havok Announce Summer Coheadlining Tour
Broadside Recruit The Home Team's Brian Butcher For Cruel Single
Blake Shelton's Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Arrives to Rave Reviews