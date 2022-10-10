Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen

Waters on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in June 2022

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters said in a new interview that he could not "care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen" because he is not interested in loud rock 'n' roll.

Waters made the comment during an interview on the The Joe Rogan Experience where the host suggested that Waters 1985 exit from Pink Floyd was "biggest breakup, probably, in rock history."

Roger responded, "I don'r know... maybe. I'm not very up on rock history. I'm not very interested in most popular music. I mean, there are certain people that I'm a great fan of, but mainly the sort of writers, the singer-songwriters. So, (Bob) Dylan and Neil Young, but I won't start a long list. I probably could but it's that end of the spectrum that I'm more interested in."

"I'm not really interested in loud rock 'n' roll. Some people are and they love it, but I couldn't care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen or any of that stuff. I'm sure Eddie's brilliant and a great guitar player and wonderful, but that just doesn't interest me."

Related Stories

Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts

Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV

Roger Waters Expands This Is Not A Drill Tour

Roger Waters Music and Merch

News > Roger Waters