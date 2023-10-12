Roger Waters Shares Track By Track For 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd legend Rogers Waters is sharing a track-by-track overview of his new release, "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux." The project presents an epically ambitious reinterpretation of one of the most famous and acclaimed albums in history, fifty years on from recording the original with Pink Floyd.

"The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition," says Waters. "But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn't stuck. That's why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80 year-old could bring to a reimagined version.

"When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording 'The Dark Side of the Moon' to (multi-instrumentalist and collaborator) Gus Seyffer and (film director) Sean Evans, we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought 'isn't that the whole point?'.

"I'm immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time."

With more than 50 million copies sold worldwide, "The Dark Side Of The Moon" is one of the most iconic and influential albums in music history.

Watch Roger detail each track on the 2023 project and stream "Time" here

