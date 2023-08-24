.

Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'

08-24-2023

Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time' Time single art

Roger Waters has shared a lyric video for his newly reimagined version of the Pink Floyd classic "Time". The song is the second single from Waters' forthcoming "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux".

The album is set to be released on October 6th and finds the Pink Floyd legend revisiting the songs from the iconic blockbuster "Dark Side Of The Moon" album with his modern reinterpretations of the tracks.

According to the announcement, the Dark Side Of The Moon Redux credits include: Roger Waters: Vocals, Bass on Any Colour, VSC3 / Gus Seyffert: Bass, Guitar, Percussion, Keys, Synth, Backing Vocals / Joey Waronker: Drums, Percussion / Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Synth, Organ / Johnny Shepherd: Organ, Piano / Via Mardot: Theremin / Azniv Korkejian: Vocals / Gabe Noel: String Arrangements, Strings, Sarangi / Jon Carin: Keyboards, Lap Steel, Synth, Organ / Robert Walter: Piano on Great Gig // Produced by Gus Seyffert and Roger Waters // Art Direction and Design: Sean Evans // Photography: Kate Izor.

Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'

