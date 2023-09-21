Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks From The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux

Roger Waters has shared a lyric video for two new track "Speak To Me" and "Breathe", which comes his forthcoming reimagining of the blockbuster "Dark Side Of the Moon" album.

Waters will release the new look at the legendary Pink Floyd album, entitled "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux", on October 6th which finds him revisiting the record with brand new versions of the classic tracks.

He had this to say about the newly released songs: "Breathe, breathe in the air

Don't be afraid to care. All you touch and all you see. Is all your life will ever be."

The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux credits include: Roger Waters: Vocals, Bass on Any Colour, VSC3 / Gus Seyffert: Bass, Guitar, Percussion, Keys, Synth, Backing Vocals / Joey Waronker: Drums, Percussion / Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Synth, Organ / Johnny Shepherd: Organ, Piano / Via Mardot: Theremin / Azniv Korkejian: Vocals / Gabe Noel: String Arrangements, Strings, Sarangi / Jon Carin: Keyboards, Lap Steel, Synth, Organ / Robert Walter: Piano on Great Gig // Produced by Gus Seyffert and Roger Waters // Art Direction and Design: Sean Evans // Photography: Kate Izor.

