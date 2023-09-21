.

Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks From The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux

09-21-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks From The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux

Roger Waters has shared a lyric video for two new track "Speak To Me" and "Breathe", which comes his forthcoming reimagining of the blockbuster "Dark Side Of the Moon" album.

Waters will release the new look at the legendary Pink Floyd album, entitled "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux", on October 6th which finds him revisiting the record with brand new versions of the classic tracks.

He had this to say about the newly released songs: "Breathe, breathe in the air
Don't be afraid to care. All you touch and all you see. Is all your life will ever be."

The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux credits include: Roger Waters: Vocals, Bass on Any Colour, VSC3 / Gus Seyffert: Bass, Guitar, Percussion, Keys, Synth, Backing Vocals / Joey Waronker: Drums, Percussion / Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Synth, Organ / Johnny Shepherd: Organ, Piano / Via Mardot: Theremin / Azniv Korkejian: Vocals / Gabe Noel: String Arrangements, Strings, Sarangi / Jon Carin: Keyboards, Lap Steel, Synth, Organ / Robert Walter: Piano on Great Gig // Produced by Gus Seyffert and Roger Waters // Art Direction and Design: Sean Evans // Photography: Kate Izor.

Related Stories
Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks From The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux

Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'

Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release

Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl

Roger Waters' Announces Theatrical Livestream Event

More Roger Waters News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Blink-182- Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks- Duran Duran Debut New Featuring Andy Taylor- Avenged Sevenfold- more

Sevendust and Static-X Add New Leg To The Machine Killer Tour- Of Mice & Men Stream New Song 'Indigo'- Johnny Marr- more

Day In Country

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made: Farewell Tour- Spotify Celebrates Release Of New Dan + Shay Album Bigger Houses- more

Reviews

Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects

Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)

Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock

Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont

Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)

Latest News

blink-182 Share 'ONE MORE TIME' Video and New Song 'MORE THAN YOU KNOW'

Avenged Sevenfold Reveal Twisted Live-Action 'Mattel' Video

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces 'The Mandrake Project'

P.O.D. Release 'DROP' Video Featuring Lamb of God's Randy Blythe

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Premieres 'Best Of Times' Video

Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks From The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux

Duran Duran Debut New Single 'Black Moonlight' Featuring Andy Taylor

Coldplay Kick Off North American Tour Leg