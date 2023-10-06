Roger Waters Delivers The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux

Roger Waters has released "The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux" album, where he revisits and reinterprets the classic blockbuster album that he made with his former band, Pink Floyd.
He had this to say, "I'll always remember October 6th 2023, it's seven years and one day since I met my Kamilah and fifty years since DSOTM came out and it's release day for DSOTM-REDUX. Love R."
The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux credits include: Roger Waters: Vocals, Bass on Any Colour, VSC3 / Gus Seyffert: Bass, Guitar, Percussion, Keys, Synth, Backing Vocals / Joey Waronker: Drums, Percussion / Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Synth, Organ / Johnny Shepherd: Organ, Piano / Via Mardot: Theremin / Azniv Korkejian: Vocals / Gabe Noel: String Arrangements, Strings, Sarangi / Jon Carin: Keyboards, Lap Steel, Synth, Organ / Robert Walter: Piano on Great Gig // Produced by Gus Seyffert and Roger Waters // Art Direction and Design: Sean Evans // Photography: Kate Izor. Stream the album here and purchase here.
Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks From The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux
Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'
Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl
