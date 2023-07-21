Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release

(FDPR) Roger Waters today confirmed October 6, 2023 as the release date for The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, an epically ambitious reinterpretation of one of the most famous and acclaimed albums in history, fifty years on from recording the original with Pink Floyd.
The album's lead single, Waters reinterpretation of 'Money' is out today with accompanying lyric video. Recorded by Pink Floyd when Waters was just 29, The Dark Side of the Moon was an extraordinary multidimensional meditation on the human experience, the passage of time, descent into madness, and the abyss. "The memories of a man in his old age - are the deeds of a man in his prime"
As foretold by its opening line, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux sees Waters transcend this half-century void to reinterpret and embellish his original creations with a new perspective gleaned from his own life experience, philosophy, and the wisdom of age, with added emphasis on the philosophical, social and political themes of the original.
Waters extraordinary vocal performance adds fresh layers of profundity to his classic lyrics, and gravelly wisdom to his philosophical new creations. Waters and Gus Seyffert's production strips back Pink Floyd's psychedelic orchestrations into something rawer and more delicate, but no-less experimentally inventive, exquisitely textured, and rich in musical intertext.
In addition to reimagining each of The Dark Side of the Moon's original ten tracks - which, like the original, run seamlessly together to create one epic composition- The Dark Side of the Moon Redux LP format will feature a bonus 13-minute original composition inspired by the re-recording as a final track.
Roger Waters said: "The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn't stuck. That's why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80 year-old could bring to a reimagined version.
"When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording 'The Dark Side of the Moon' to Gus and Sean we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought 'isn't that the whole point?'.
"I'm immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time."
Track listing
CD / Digital
SPEAK TO ME
BREATHE
ON THE RUN
TIME
GREAT GIG IN THE SKY
MONEY
US AND THEM
ANY COLOUR YOU LIKE
BRAIN DAMAGE
ECLIPSE
Vinyl
SIDE ONE
SPEAK TO ME
BREATHE
ON THE RUN
TIME
SIDE TWO
GREAT GIG IN THE SKY
MONEY
SIDE THREE
US AND THEM
ANY COLOUR YOU LIKE
BRAIN DAMAGE
ECLIPSE
SIDE FOUR
ORIGINAL COMPOSITION
Credits
Roger Waters: Vocals, Bass on Any Colour, VSC3 / Gus Seyffert: Bass, Guitar, Percussion, Keys, Synth, Backing Vocals / Joey Waronker: Drums, Percussion / Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Synth, Organ / Johnny Shepherd: Organ, Piano / Via Mardot: Theremin / Azniv Korkejian: Vocals / Gabe Noel: String Arrangements, Strings, Sarangi / Jon Carin: Keyboards, Lap Steel, Synth, Organ / Robert Walter: Piano on Great Gig // Produced by Gus Seyffert and Roger Waters // Art Direction and Design: Sean Evans // Photography: Kate Izor
