Rolling Stones 60th Anniversary Being Marked By The Royal Mint

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are being honored for their 60th anniversary with a new UK collectible coin by The Royal Mint. The Rolling Stones edition is the fifth in The Royal Mint's Music Legends series, which celebrates legendary British artists through original new designs; previous honorees include Queen, Elton John, David Bowie, and The Who.

Designed by Hannah Phizacklea, the coin brings together elements of The Stones' instruments, stage presence, heritage and fashion to celebrate the global impact of their music. The bespoke coin captures the band in their element, mid-performance via a silhouette illustration designed to reflect the energy and excitement of attending their gigs.

"We are delighted to be honoured by way of an official UK coin," says the band. "Even more significant that the release coincides with our 60th anniversary."

"Our Music Legends series is creating a new generation of coin collectors, and we are delighted to honour The Rolling Stones' musical achievements with this new collectable coin," explains Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint. "We hope this provides a fitting tribute to the band's sixty years of rock and roll music for their millions of fans across the globe. With a list of hits that includes eight UK number one singles, thirteen UK number one albums, and countless hits internationally, The Rolling Stones are UK rock legends, and we anticipate this coin being incredibly sought-after by coin collectors and music lovers alike.

"The coin is also one of the last to be released bearing the effigy of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking a significant moment in history."

