Rolling Stones 60th Anniversary Being Celebrated By Royal Mail

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones 60th anniversary is being celebrated this year with a new series of exclusive Royal Mail stamps in the band's native UK. The project presents a mix of live performance images, publicity photos and vintage tour graphics over the 12-stamp run, which recognizes the iconic group's formation in 1962.

"Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones," said David Gold, Royal Mail's director of public affairs & policy, in a press statement (via Forbes). "They have created some of modern music's most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match. They have sold an estimated 250M records and in the U.K. have eight no.1 singles and 13 no.1 albums. Their countless awards include four Grammys, three MTV Music Awards and nine NME Awards. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

"Since they began as a group, their singles and albums have produced a string of evergreen rock classics, powered by some of the greatest guitar riffs ever written."

Royal Mail are also offering a number of limited edition stamp sets, books and more as part of the 60th anniversary series. The stamps are available to pre-order now and will go on general sale via Royal Mail on Thursday, January 20.

Last year, The Rolling Stones performed their rescheduled No Filter US tour, which topped live music industry magazine Pollstar's highest-grossing worldwide tours of 2021; the trek saw the band playtheir first-ever live series without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in a London hospital on August 24 at the age of 80 after hand-picking his friend Steve Jordan to sit in for him while recovering from an undisclosed surgery prior to his passing. See the special stamp collection here.

