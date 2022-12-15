Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event

Album art

(Kayos) The Rolling Stones today announced a new online concert event celebrating the release of GRRR Live!. The concert will take place February 2 at 8PM GMT / 8PM Eastern / 8PM Pacific / 8PM AWST (February 3).

Recorded on the band's 50 & Counting Tour, the GRRR Live! concert featured guest appearances by The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice), and proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band's history. It has not been available to fans since it originally aired on pay-per-view in 2012.

The GRRR Live! experience will bring this history-making concert to fans around the world on RollingStonesNewark.com via interactive video company Kiswe's global live streaming technology. The concert features some of the greatest songs of all time including It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction. Unlike viewing performances on other platforms, Kiswe Live allows the fans to be part of the experience. Fans from all over the world will be able to upload short video selfies of themselves to celebrate the band, the performances, see themselves on the screen and be seen by others across the globe, alongside the performance.

Tickets are on sale here .

