Rolling Stones Break Out 'Sticky Fingers' Rarity For London

Bruce Henne | 06-26-2022

Rolling Stones Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed the "Sticky Fingers" rarity, "Can't You Hear Me Knocking", during the first of two shows in London, UK as part of their 60th anniversary tour.

The June 25 Hyde Park event marked the first appearance of the track in six years, according to setlist.fm, as part of a 19-song set that opened with "Street Fighting Man" and closed with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

The Stones will perform a second show at the venue during the 2022 British Summer Time series on July 3. The London gig followed a June 21 show in Milan, Italy that saw the group return to the stage after missing two events following a positive COVID-19 test by Mick Jagger just hours before a June 13 concert in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Watch video of the London performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

