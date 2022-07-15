.

Rolling Stones Debut 1971 Classic In Brussels

Bruce Henne | 07-14-2022

Rolling Stones
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed the 2022 tour debut of the "Sticky Fingers" classic, "Bitch", during a July 11 concert at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

The song was originally released as the b-side to the 1971 album's lead single, "Brown Sugar." The Stones have played a selection of fan favorites from "Sticky Fingers" during the 60th anniversary series, including "Dead Flowers", "Wild Horses", and "Can't You Hear Me Knocking."

The Brussels show marked the 8th stop on the European tour, which opened in Madrid, Spain on June 1 and is scheduled to wrap up August 3 in Berlin, Germany.

Check out video from Brussels here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

