Rolling Stones Joined By Ukrainian Choir In Vienna

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones were joined by a Ukrainian choir during their show at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria on July 15th, and fan filmed video footage of the performance has been shared online.

As Rolling Stone notes, the Dzvinochok boys choir and Vognyk girls choir traveled from Kyiv despite the ongoing war with Russia to sing the 1969 Stones classic, "You Can't Always Get What You Want."

"They came long way to be here tonight," Mick Jagger told the audience. "They drove all the way." (It's a fifteen hour journey.) Choirmaster Ruben Tolmachov added, "This is a very special night for the two choirs and a chance of a lifetime not to be missed. I'm so glad we made it here to Vienna a night to remember for all of us."

The Vienna event marked the 9th stop on The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary European tour. Read more and watch fan-filmed video of the performance here.

