Rolling Stones Joined By Ukrainian Choir In Vienna

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones were joined by a Ukrainian choir during their show at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria on July 15th, and fan filmed video footage of the performance has been shared online.
As Rolling Stone notes, the Dzvinochok boys choir and Vognyk girls choir traveled from Kyiv despite the ongoing war with Russia to sing the 1969 Stones classic, "You Can't Always Get What You Want."
"They came long way to be here tonight," Mick Jagger told the audience. "They drove all the way." (It's a fifteen hour journey.) Choirmaster Ruben Tolmachov added, "This is a very special night for the two choirs and a chance of a lifetime not to be missed. I'm so glad we made it here to Vienna a night to remember for all of us."
The Vienna event marked the 9th stop on The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary European tour. Read more and watch fan-filmed video of the performance here.
Rolling Stones Perform Exile On Main St. Rarity In Amsterdam
Rolling Stones Cover Bob Dylan Classic At Hyde Park
Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Biography Coming This Fall
The Rolling Stones Debut 'She's A Rainbow' In London
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour
Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang
New Drive To Have Ozzy Osbourne Knighted Launched
Limp Bizkit Forced To Postpone Tours Due To Fred Durst Medical Concerns
Rolling Stones Joined By Ukrainian Choir In Vienna
Soilwork Premiere 'Dreams Of Nowhere' Video
Kenny Chesney Joined By Kat Huggins For Knowing You In Tahoe
Singled Out: Fate Will Come's The Cost