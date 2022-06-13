Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have postponed a June 13 concert in Amsterdam, The Netherlands after Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the event.
"The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight's concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium," announced the band.
"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.
"The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight's show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details."
"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight," added the 78-year-old Jagger on social media. "I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding." Read more here.
