The Rolling Stones Perform 'Ruby Tuesday' By Request

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed their 1967 classic, "Ruby Tuesday", by request during a June 5 concert in Munich, Germany after it was selected as the fan-voted song of the night in an advance online poll before the show.

The band also delivered the tour debuts of two other songs: 1967's "Connection" - featuring Keith Richards on vocals - and their 1972 classic, "Rocks Off."

The Munich event followed a June 1 appearance in Madrid, Spain as the second date of the group's 60th anniversary tour, which marks the Stones' first European series since the death of Charlie Watts, who passed away last August at the age of 80.

Watts hand-picked his friend, Steve Jordan, to sit in for him on last year's No Filter US tour while recovering from an undisclosed surgery prior to his passing, with the group originally expecting the iconic drummer to return to the lineup after his health issues were addressed.

Watch fan-filmed video of all three songs here.

