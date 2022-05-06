Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings

The Rolling Stones have shared two previously unheard recordings, "Tumbling Dice" and "Hot Stuff," which were recorded at the Stones' famous secret concerts at the 300-capacity Toronto club El Mocambo in March 1977.

UMe sent over these details: The two tracks are set to feature on the upcoming Live At The El Mocambo album, which is being released in full for the very first time on Friday, May 13th. The album will be available on double CD, 4 LP Black Vinyl, 4 LP Neon Vinyl and digitally. It features the Stones' full set from the March 5 show, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 gig, newly mixed by Bob Clearmountain.

The distinctive groove of Rolling Stones' staple "Tumbling Dice" and the funk-induced "Hot Stuff" preview the forthcoming release, giving an irresistible taste of the exhilarating 1977 El Mocambo gigs, which are still talked about in Toronto, and in Rolling Stones legend, to this day. The gigs featured a setlist for all seasons, from Muddy Waters' "Mannish Boy" and Bo Diddley's "Crackin' Up," to classics such as "Let's Spend The Night Together" and "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll," and back to the blues with Big Maceo's "Worried Life Blues" and Willie Dixon's "Little Red Rooster." There was the live debut of "Worried About You," not heard in studio form until 1981's Tattoo You, and more highlights from "Honky Tonk Women" to "Rip This Joint."

As they took to the stage of the "El Mo", a fixture of the Toronto music scene since the 1940s, the Stones rolled back the years to the exhilarating club incarnation of their early years. Forty-five years on, this is a trip back to the intensity of the Crawdaddy Club in the Stones' earliest days, revisited by the band on Live At The El Mocambo.

Listen to the tracks here and see the tracklisting and watch the visualizer for "Tumbling Dice" below:

TRACKLISTING:

1. Honky Tonk Women

2. All Down The Line

3. Hand Of Fate

4. Route 66

5. Fool To Cry

6. Crazy Mama

7. Mannish Boy

8. Crackin' Up

9. Dance Little Sister

10. Around And Around

11. Tumbling Dice

12. Hot Stuff

13. Star Star

14. Let's Spend The Night Together

15. Worried Life Blues

16. Little Red Rooster

17. It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)

18. Rip This Joint

19. Brown Sugar

20. Jumpin' Jack Flash

21. Melody

22. Luxury

23. Worried About You

