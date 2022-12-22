Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'It's Only Rock N Roll'

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a 2012 performance of their classic tune, "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)." The song was originally issued as the title track and lead single from the group's 1974 album of the same name, which went on to top the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of a million copies in the region.
The clip is the latest preview to the February 10 release of "GRRR Live!", which delivers a December 15, 2012 performance at Newark, NJ's Prudential Center that saw the band joined by guests including former member Mick Taylor, The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, John Mayer, Lady Gaga, and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen.
The show has not been available to fans since its original 2012 airing on pay-per-view, until now; the 2023 package features re-edited video and newly-remixed audio.
Get more details, watch the trailer and stream the live performance here.
The Rolling Stones Paid Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool (2022 In Review)
Rolling Stones Shared Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings (2022 In Review)
The Rolling Stones Share Performance Of 1974 Classic From GRRR! Live
Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event
Rolling Stones Music and Merch
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up New Album- Metallica's Live Debut 'Lux AEterna'- Dave Grohl Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish- Eagles- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection
Sammy Hagar's Sammy Radio Red Rocker Expands
It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023
Bullet For My Valentine Have 'No More Tears To Cry' With New Video
Norma Jean Announce The Deathrattle Tour
Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'It's Only Rock N Roll'
Vader Announce Revelation Of The Wicked North American Tour
Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos