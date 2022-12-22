Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'It's Only Rock N Roll'

Cover art

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a 2012 performance of their classic tune, "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)." The song was originally issued as the title track and lead single from the group's 1974 album of the same name, which went on to top the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of a million copies in the region.

The clip is the latest preview to the February 10 release of "GRRR Live!", which delivers a December 15, 2012 performance at Newark, NJ's Prudential Center that saw the band joined by guests including former member Mick Taylor, The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, John Mayer, Lady Gaga, and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen.

The show has not been available to fans since its original 2012 airing on pay-per-view, until now; the 2023 package features re-edited video and newly-remixed audio.

Get more details, watch the trailer and stream the live performance here.

Related Stories

The Rolling Stones Paid Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool (2022 In Review)

Rolling Stones Shared Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings (2022 In Review)

The Rolling Stones Share Performance Of 1974 Classic From GRRR! Live

Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event

Rolling Stones Music and Merch

News > Rolling Stones

Share this article