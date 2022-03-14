Rolling Stones To Launch The SIXTY Tour This Summer

The Rolling Stones have announced that they are celebrating their 60th anniversary with their SIXTY Tour which will feature 14 concerts across Europe this summer.
The stadium and arena trek will visit Madrid (Spain), Munich (Germany), Liverpool (UK), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bern (Switzerland), Milan (Italy), London (UK), Brussels (Belgium), Vienna (Austria), Lyon (France), Paris (France), Gelsenkirchen (Germany), Stockholm (Sweden).
They will be kicking things off On June 1st in Madrid, Spain at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and the tour will wrap up on July 31st in Stockholm, Sweden at the Friends Arena. See the dates below:
06/01 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
06/05 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
06/09 - Liverpool, U.K. - Anfield Stadium
06/13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
06/17 - Bern, Switzerland - Wankdorf Stadium
06/21 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium
06/25 - London, U.K. - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
07/03 - London, U.K. - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
07/11 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium
07/15 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
07/19 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
07/23 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris
07/27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
07/31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena
