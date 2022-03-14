Rolling Stones To Launch The SIXTY Tour This Summer

Tour poster

The Rolling Stones have announced that they are celebrating their 60th anniversary with their SIXTY Tour which will feature 14 concerts across Europe this summer.

The stadium and arena trek will visit Madrid (Spain), Munich (Germany), Liverpool (UK), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bern (Switzerland), Milan (Italy), London (UK), Brussels (Belgium), Vienna (Austria), Lyon (France), Paris (France), Gelsenkirchen (Germany), Stockholm (Sweden).

They will be kicking things off On June 1st in Madrid, Spain at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and the tour will wrap up on July 31st in Stockholm, Sweden at the Friends Arena. See the dates below:

06/01 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

06/05 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

06/09 - Liverpool, U.K. - Anfield Stadium

06/13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

06/17 - Bern, Switzerland - Wankdorf Stadium

06/21 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium

06/25 - London, U.K. - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

07/03 - London, U.K. - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

07/11 - Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium

07/15 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

07/19 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

07/23 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris

07/27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

07/31 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena

