The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones paid tribute to The Beatles during a June 9th concert at Anfield Stadium in the band's hometown of Liverpool, UK and fan filmed video of the performance has been shared online.

"We had decided to rehearse a special version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone,'" Mick Jagger told the crowd, referencing the 1960s hit by Gerry And The Pacemakers that serves as the anthem of local soccer team Liverpool FC, who play at Anfield, "but we decided instead to do a cover song written by other local lads, so we'll do this especially for you."

The Stones then launched into their version of the John Lennon-Paul McCartney song, "I Wanna Be Your Man", for the first time in a decade. Lennon-McCartney originally gave the song to the Stones in 1963 - who released it as their second single and went on to have a Top 15 UK hit with it - before The Beatles issued their own recording of the track on their second album, "With The Beatles."

The Liverpool event marked the third date of the Stones' 60th anniversary tour, following shows in Madrid, Spain and Munich, Germany. Read more and watch fan-filmed video of the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

