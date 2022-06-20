The Rolling Stones Update 60th Anniversary Tour Schedule

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing an update on their 60th anniversary tour after the series was recently affected when Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before a June 13 concert in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
"The Stones are delighted to confirm the rescheduled date for the postponed concert in Amsterdam. The show will now take place on July 7 2022," announced the band on social media. "The Stones send their deepest apologies to fans who were set to see the band in Amsterdam on Monday and can't wait to see you on July 7."
A second show in Bern, Switzerland on June 17 was also postponed in the process, and the group returned to social media on June 20 to provide an update to ticket holders.
"We regrettably have to announce that despite all the best efforts the Rolling Stones concert in Bern, Switzerland cannot be rescheduled and has now unfortunately been cancelled," the band said in a statement.
Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis
