Rolling Stones Release Lyric Video For Classic 'Fool To Cry'

40 Licks cover art

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a new lyric video for their 1976 hit, "Fool To Cry." The song was the lead single from the band's "Black And Blue" album, which topped the charts in several countries around the world.

"Fool To Cry" is among the tracks featured on the upcoming reissue of the group's 2002 collection, "Forty Licks". The project - which gathered together fully three dozen of the most enduring and anthemic songs from the group's peerless career and added four then-new tracks to their story - was initially released to celebrate the Stones' 40th anniversary and to mark the beginning of their massive Licks tour, which became the second highest-grossing tour in history up to that time.

"Forty Licks" will be released digitally for the first time on July 26; two days later, it will be available, again for the first time, in a lavish, limited edition four-disc, 180-gram black vinyl version, housed in a wide spined gatefold sleeve. At the same time, Stones fans will also have an opportunity to stream new Dolby Atmos versions of the album's 40 tracks.

Stream the "Fool To Cry" lyric video here.

