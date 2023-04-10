(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing new lyric videos for the "Bridges To Babylon" hit "Anybody Seen My Baby?"
The clips - now available in English and Spanish - are for the lead single from the band's 1997 album, which reached No. 6 in the UK and hit No. 3 on the US Billboard 200, where it went on to sell more than 1 million copies in the region.
Following last year's 60th anniversary tour, The Rolling Stones reconvened to continue work on a new album, which fans learned will include a song featuring Paul McCartney on bass.
Reports indicate the project - which will feature touring drummer Steve Jordan following the 2021 passing of Charlie Watts - sees the iconic band recently working in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, among many others).
Stream the new lyric videos for "Anybody Seen My Baby?" here.
Rolling Stones and Aerosmith Stars Added To Clapton's Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts
The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale
Behind The Scenes Of Stoned Cold Country Rolling Stones Tribute Album
The Rolling Stones Stream New Rain Fall Down Lyric Videos
Rolling Stones Shares Lyric Videos For 'Anybody Seen My Baby'
