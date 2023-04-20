Rolling Stones Stream Lyric Videos For 'Love Is Strong'

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for the "Voodoo Lounge" hit, "Love Is Strong." The clips - now available in English and Spanish - feature the lead single from the band's 1994 album, which topped the charts around the world.
Produced by Don Was, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, "Voodoo Lounge" marked The Rolling Stones' first album for Virgin Records, and their first without bassist Bill Wyman, who left the band in the years before the project's release and was replaced by touring musician Darryl Jones.
The group took Voodoo Lounge on the road for a year-long world tour, where they played 129 shows before 6.5 million fans to earned US $320 million at the box office and score the highest gross of any concert tour to date in that era.
Stream the new "Love Is Strong" lyric videos here.
