Royal Blood Add Dates To North American Tour

Royal Blood have announced that they have added two additional dates to their upcoming North American tour in support of their third album "Typhoons"
The newly added dates, both in California, will be taking place on May 4th at Ventura Music Hall in Ventura, CA, and May 5th at The Novo in Los Angeles.
The tour itself if scheduled to kick off on April 18th in Toronto, ON at History and will wrap up on May 24th in Boston, MA at the House Of Blues. See the dates below:
Apr 18 Toronto, ON History
Apr 19 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
Apr 20 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Apr 22 Minneapolis, MN First Ave
Apr 23 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre
Apr 25 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall
Apr 27 Edmonton, AB Edmonton Expo Centre
Apr 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Apr 30 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
May 01 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
May 03 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
# May 04 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
# May 05 Los Angeles, CA The Novo
May 07 Anaheim CA House Of Blues
May 08 San Diego, CA The Observatory, North Park
May 09 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
May 10 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre
May 12 Austin, TX Stubbs Walker Creek
May 13 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
May 14 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
May 16 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
May 17 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
May 19 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
May 20 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
May 23 New York, NY Terminal 5
May 24 Boston, MA House Of Blues
