Royal Blood Add Dates To North American Tour

Royal Blood have announced that they have added two additional dates to their upcoming North American tour in support of their third album "Typhoons"

The newly added dates, both in California, will be taking place on May 4th at Ventura Music Hall in Ventura, CA, and May 5th at The Novo in Los Angeles.

The tour itself if scheduled to kick off on April 18th in Toronto, ON at History and will wrap up on May 24th in Boston, MA at the House Of Blues. See the dates below:

Apr 18 Toronto, ON History

Apr 19 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Apr 20 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Apr 22 Minneapolis, MN First Ave

Apr 23 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

Apr 25 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall

Apr 27 Edmonton, AB Edmonton Expo Centre

Apr 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Apr 30 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

May 01 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

May 03 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

# May 04 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

# May 05 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

May 07 Anaheim CA House Of Blues

May 08 San Diego, CA The Observatory, North Park

May 09 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

May 10 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre

May 12 Austin, TX Stubbs Walker Creek

May 13 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

May 14 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

May 16 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

May 17 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

May 19 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

May 20 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 23 New York, NY Terminal 5

May 24 Boston, MA House Of Blues

