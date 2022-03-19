.

Royal Blood Return With 'Honeybrains' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-19-2022

Royal Blood have released a music video for their brand new single "Honeybrains", which follows the release of their latest album "Typhoons" last year.

The group explained in a social media post about the Joel Barney directed video that they did not want to wait until they have completed a new album to share new music with their fans.

They said, "instead of sitting on new music, waiting for it to grow old, we thought it'd be fun to let you in on what we've been working on over the past few weeks before we head out on our biggest tour so far! It's as new to us as it is to you. Crank it x". Watch the video below:

