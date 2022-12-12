.

Royal Sugar Share Fleeting Love Video

December 12, 2022
Royal Sugar Single art
Single art

(ABC) Royal Sugar have released a music video for their new single, "Fleeting Love". The band teamed with director Ryan McLemore (Gayle) and filmed the clip at Vu Studios Nashville, a state-of-the-art virtual studio.

“The premiere is for you, our fans! Thank you so much for the love and support on this song. We hope you dig the video!,” said singer/guitarist Tyler Cohenour and bassist Garrett Carr.

“This song is about our drug of choice: Toxic relationships” explains the duo about the lyrics. “A widely experienced trope, but one of the most powerful. Running back again and again to a toxic fling for a quick hit and feeling low right after knowing that’s all it will ever be. You want more. You want love. Likening this person you run to as being as addictive as a drug. With just as many side effects.” Watch the video below:

