Royal Blood Announce U.S. Tour

(Warner) Royal Blood reveal an extensive US tour in support of their forthcoming album Back To The Water Below. The general on-sale is Friday, June 2 at 10:00AM local time.
As previously announced, Royal Blood's fourth full-length studio album Back To The Water Below is set for release on September 8 via Warner Records and is their strongest, hardest-rockin' body of work to date. The album's lead single "Mountains At Midnight" is available now.
The single "Mountains At Midnight" provides a fresh take on the old school Royal Blood prototype - albeit with a supercharged rush. Mike Kerr inventively layers a heavyweight wall-of-sound solely with his bass, while Ben Thatcher's rhythms simultaneously swing with a spacious groove while pummeling us into submission. Mike's lyrics complement the song's ominous, foreboding ambiance with vehement menace: "I'm a ticking timebomb hooligan come to light your fuse / 24-carat thug in a velvet glove."
ROYAL BLOOD US 2023:
Sep 16 Asbury Park, NJ Sea. Hear. Now Festival (on sale now)
Sep 18: Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Sep 19: Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
Sep 21 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival (on sale now)
Sep 22: Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
Sep 23: Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
Sep 25: Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sep 26: Montreal, QC MTELUS
Sep 27: Boston, MA Roadrunner
Sep 29: New Haven, CT College St. Music Hall
Sep 30: Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Oct 02: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Oct 03: New York, NY Webster Hall
Nov 09: Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov 10: Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Nov 11: Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
Nov 13: Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Nov 14: Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Nov 15: Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
Nov 17: Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center
Nov 18: Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre
Nov 20: Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
Nov 21: Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Nov 22: Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theatre
Nov 25: Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
Nov 26: Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
Nov 27: San Diego, CA The Sound.
Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album
Royal Blood Return With 'Honeybrains' Video
Royal Blood Add Dates To North American Tour
Royal Blood Topped UK Album Chart With 'Typhoons' 2021 In Review
Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single- more
Iron Maiden Pull Out Live Rarities At Tour Kick Off - Hollywood Vampires Reschedule Dates Due To Johnny Depp Injury- KISS- more
Kenny Chesney's Band Rocks AC/DC Classic At I Go Back Tour Closer- Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'- more
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single
Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo Announce Coheadlining Tour
Royal Blood Announce U.S. Tour
Chevelle and Three Days Grace Teaming For Fall Tour
Boys Like Girls Announce Speaking Our Language Tour
Gorillaz Announced The Getaway Shows
Singled Out: Lilla Sky's Patience