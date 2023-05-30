Royal Blood Announce U.S. Tour

(Warner) Royal Blood reveal an extensive US tour in support of their forthcoming album Back To The Water Below. The general on-sale is Friday, June 2 at 10:00AM local time.



As previously announced, Royal Blood's fourth full-length studio album Back To The Water Below is set for release on September 8 via Warner Records and is their strongest, hardest-rockin' body of work to date. The album's lead single "Mountains At Midnight" is available now.



The single "Mountains At Midnight" provides a fresh take on the old school Royal Blood prototype - albeit with a supercharged rush. Mike Kerr inventively layers a heavyweight wall-of-sound solely with his bass, while Ben Thatcher's rhythms simultaneously swing with a spacious groove while pummeling us into submission. Mike's lyrics complement the song's ominous, foreboding ambiance with vehement menace: "I'm a ticking timebomb hooligan come to light your fuse / 24-carat thug in a velvet glove."



ROYAL BLOOD US 2023:

Sep 16 Asbury Park, NJ Sea. Hear. Now Festival (on sale now)

Sep 18: Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Sep 19: Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Sep 21 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival (on sale now)

Sep 22: Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

Sep 23: Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

Sep 25: Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sep 26: Montreal, QC MTELUS

Sep 27: Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sep 29: New Haven, CT College St. Music Hall

Sep 30: Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Oct 02: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Oct 03: New York, NY Webster Hall

Nov 09: Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov 10: Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Nov 11: Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

Nov 13: Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Nov 14: Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 15: Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Nov 17: Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center

Nov 18: Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

Nov 20: Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

Nov 21: Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Nov 22: Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

Nov 25: Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

Nov 26: Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Nov 27: San Diego, CA The Sound.

