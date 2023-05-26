Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album

Cover art

(hennemusic) Royal Blood has released a video for "Mountains At Midnight" as the lead single to their newly-announced forthcoming album, "Back To The Water Below."

"Our new single 'Mountains at Midnight' is out now!," says the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. "Taken from our new album Back To The Water Below, out 8th September. We wanted to remind you who we are and what we do before we drag you down the rabbit hole with us."

The project marks the follow-up to 2021'a "Typhoons", which delivered Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1. "Mountains At Midnight" arrives in sync with the May 26 launch of Royal Blood's 2023 tour in Nottingham, UK.

View the song list for the new album and stream the video for the single here.

