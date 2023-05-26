.

Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album

Bruce Henne | 05-26-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Royal Blood Cover art
Cover art

(hennemusic) Royal Blood has released a video for "Mountains At Midnight" as the lead single to their newly-announced forthcoming album, "Back To The Water Below."

"Our new single 'Mountains at Midnight' is out now!," says the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. "Taken from our new album Back To The Water Below, out 8th September. We wanted to remind you who we are and what we do before we drag you down the rabbit hole with us."

The project marks the follow-up to 2021'a "Typhoons", which delivered Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1. "Mountains At Midnight" arrives in sync with the May 26 launch of Royal Blood's 2023 tour in Nottingham, UK.

View the song list for the new album and stream the video for the single here.

Related Stories
Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album

Royal Blood Return With 'Honeybrains' Video

Royal Blood Add Dates To North American Tour

Royal Blood Topped UK Album Chart With 'Typhoons' 2021 In Review

Royal Blood Announce North American Tour

More Royal Blood News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris- Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch- more

Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'- blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video- Depeche Mode- more

Day In Country

Lonestar Reimagine 'I'm Already There' For Memorial Day- Ian Flanigan Helps Tribute Blake Shelton On Final The Voice Episode- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023

Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando

Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest

Latest News

Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch

Motley Crue Stream Video Recap Of Sheffield Concert

Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album

Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance

Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album

Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden

Singled Out: The 6ix's PIG