(hennemusic) Royal Blood has released a video for "Mountains At Midnight" as the lead single to their newly-announced forthcoming album, "Back To The Water Below."
"Our new single 'Mountains at Midnight' is out now!," says the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. "Taken from our new album Back To The Water Below, out 8th September. We wanted to remind you who we are and what we do before we drag you down the rabbit hole with us."
The project marks the follow-up to 2021'a "Typhoons", which delivered Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1. "Mountains At Midnight" arrives in sync with the May 26 launch of Royal Blood's 2023 tour in Nottingham, UK.
View the song list for the new album and stream the video for the single here.
Royal Blood Return With 'Honeybrains' Video
Royal Blood Add Dates To North American Tour
Royal Blood Topped UK Album Chart With 'Typhoons' 2021 In Review
Royal Blood Announce North American Tour
Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris- Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch- more
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'- blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video- Depeche Mode- more
Lonestar Reimagine 'I'm Already There' For Memorial Day- Ian Flanigan Helps Tribute Blake Shelton On Final The Voice Episode- more
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch
Motley Crue Stream Video Recap Of Sheffield Concert
Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album
Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance
Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album
Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden