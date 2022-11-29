Samantha Fish Announces 2023 UK Tour

Tour poster

(Noble) Acclaimed rocker Samantha Fish have announced that she will return to the UK for a 9-date UK tour in October 2023 in support of her 2021 studio album "Faster".

Samantha will perform songs from "Faster." The album includes the singles "Twisted Ambition", "All Ice, No Whiskey", "Better Be Lonely" and "Faster." Samantha will also perform songs from her extensive back catalogue including the radio smash single "Bulletproof" from her 2019 breakthrough album, "Kill Or Be Kind."

"Faster" is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed "Kill or Be Kind" album, and marks Samantha's first collaboration with producer Martin Kierszenbaum (Lady Gaga, Sting), who co-wrote eight of the album's 12 new songs and helped the genre-defying guitarist, singer, and songwriter to re-define her sound and venture into new sonic territory.

Sunderland, The Fire Station

Thursday 19 October 2023

Glasgow, Barrowlands

Friday 20 October 2023

Manchester, Ritz

Saturday 21 October 2023

Bristol, Swx

Sunday 22 October 2023

York, Barbican

Tuesday 24 October 2023

Cambridge, Junction

Wednesday 25 October 2023

Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station

Thursday 26 October 2023

Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Friday 27 October 2023

Birmingham, O2 Institute

Saturday 28 October 2023

Related Stories

Devon Allman Project and Samantha Fish Team For Spring Tour

Samantha Fish Reschedules And Expands UK Tour

Samantha Fish Shares Her 'Twisted Ambition' Video

Samantha Fish Cigar Box Guitar Festival Going Virtual This Weekend

Samantha Fish Music and Merch

News > Samantha Fish