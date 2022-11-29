.

Samantha Fish Announces 2023 UK Tour

November 28, 2022

Samantha Fish Tour poster
Tour poster

(Noble) Acclaimed rocker Samantha Fish have announced that she will return to the UK for a 9-date UK tour in October 2023 in support of her 2021 studio album "Faster".

Samantha will perform songs from "Faster." The album includes the singles "Twisted Ambition", "All Ice, No Whiskey", "Better Be Lonely" and "Faster." Samantha will also perform songs from her extensive back catalogue including the radio smash single "Bulletproof" from her 2019 breakthrough album, "Kill Or Be Kind."

"Faster" is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed "Kill or Be Kind" album, and marks Samantha's first collaboration with producer Martin Kierszenbaum (Lady Gaga, Sting), who co-wrote eight of the album's 12 new songs and helped the genre-defying guitarist, singer, and songwriter to re-define her sound and venture into new sonic territory.

Sunderland, The Fire Station
Thursday 19 October 2023

Glasgow, Barrowlands
Friday 20 October 2023

Manchester, Ritz
Saturday 21 October 2023

Bristol, Swx
Sunday 22 October 2023

York, Barbican
Tuesday 24 October 2023

Cambridge, Junction
Wednesday 25 October 2023

Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station
Thursday 26 October 2023

Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
Friday 27 October 2023

Birmingham, O2 Institute
Saturday 28 October 2023

Samantha Fish Announces 2023 UK Tour

Samantha Fish Music and Merch

