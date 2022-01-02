Sammy Hagar Lands Dream Gig As Ambassador Of Tourism

Still from Facebook video

Sammy Hagar took to social media on New Year's Day to share the news that he has landed a brand new gig, ambassador of tourism for Los Cabos.

The former Van Halen frontman shared a video to his Facebook account with the caption, "What a way to ring in the New Year. Got news that I'm being honored as ambassador of tourism for Los Cabos, something I've been waiting for since 1981. Such an honor for my home away from home.

"Come help celebrate with me on the 5th (of January) - ceremony at noon at the main plaza in San Jose Del Cabo and then we're gonna throw a concert at the Cabo Wabo, first come first serve, old style!"

