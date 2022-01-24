Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Crazy Times Tour

Tour poster

Sammy Hagar and The Circle have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer to launch their North American Crazy Times Tour that will feature support from George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

The Crazy Times Tour will be hitting amphitheaters across the U.S. this summer, kicking off on June 10th at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT.

Hagar is joined in the Circle by his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony on bass, Led Zeppelin's Jason Bonham on drums, and virtuoso guitarist Vic Johnson.

Sammy had this to say, "A tour this size has been a long time coming and it's definitely going to be worth the wait. The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood.

"We're going to take the music and party to a whole new level- 'Crazy Times' is an understatement." Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, January. 28th. See the dates below:

Sammy Hagar & The Circle "Crazy Times Tour" Tour Dates:

6/10/22 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/11/22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/13/22 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/15/22 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

6/16/22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/23/22 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/24/22 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/26/22 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/27/22 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/30/22 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

9/1/22 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/7/22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/9/22 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/10/22 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

