Sammy Hagar And The Circle Complete New Studio Album 2021 In Review

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar enjoyed a top 21 story from November 2021 when he revealed that he and The Circle have completed recording a new album. The Red Rocker shared the news in an interview with Joe Rock of San Antonio's classic rock station 106.7 The Eagle while promoting his upcoming "A Toast To Texas" tour.

"Joe, do you wanna break the news?", " teased Hagar. "We just finished a whole freakin' record. Right now it's tentatively called 'These Crazy Times'. And it is all brand new songs. We went in with Dave Cobb, the producer in Nashville.

"And it's not a country record. He's a great producer. He's a rock guy to the bone. He just happens to produce Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile... Rival Sons, he produces that band too. Anyway, he's a great producer.

"We went in and did a whole new record with The Circle. And it's so badass, I just can't wait to get it out."

The project will mark the follow-up to Hagar And The Circle's 2021 covers collection, "Lockdown 2020", and their debut studio record, 2019's "Space Between." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

