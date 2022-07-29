Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video

Sammy Hagar and The Circle have released a music video for their new single, "Crazy Times". The song is the title track to the supergroup's forthcoming new album.
The album was produced by Dave Cobb at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A and it is set to be released digitally and on CD on September 30th, followed by a vinyl version on October 28th.
Hagar had this to say about the album, "Working with Dave Cobb for the first time was enlightening. We went into the studio to record in the fall of 2021, when the world was starting to come out of the pandemic bubble we'd all been living in.
"The lyrics for 'Crazy Times' just came from that new freedom we were feeling, the freedom felt unbelievable, but a little uncertain, too. We had to ask ourselves 'what are we doing here and what do we want?'"
"Going back in the studio, creating and being with the music is just what felt natural. And it was just so different from any record I've ever made. There was joy in the hard work, catharsis and the comradery we'd craved. It was like those two years of not being able to do very much fell away and we really all came together and let it out in the music and lyrics. We were able to express what we all felt."
Sammy continued, "Before I stepped into the studio with Dave, he'd told me he wanted the best of my career on this record, and he wasn't going to let me get out of that studio until I gave it to him. So, I said, 'If you expect that from me, at my age, as many records as I've made, you're going to have to push me,' and he said no problem.
"Obviously, I dug down and just tried to write good strong songs, great lyrics, great melodies and not worry so much about the arrangements because he had that covered. And he pushed and squeezed every one of us. We went in the studio with seven songs and came out with 10. We ended up co-writing three songs with Dave Cobb and the band - including the new track, 'Crazy Times'." See the tracklisting and watch the video below:
Tracklisting:
01. Intro: The Beginning Of The End
02. Slow Drain
03. Feed Your Head
04. Pump It Up
05. Be Still
06. You Get What You Pay For
07. Crazy Times
08. Funky Feng Shui
09. Father Time
10. Childhoods End
