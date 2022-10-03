(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle are streaming their latest album, "Crazy Times." The project - which features new music from Hagar, guitarist Vic Johnson, bassist Michael Anthony, and drummer Jason Bonham - also includes a cover of the Elvis Costello & The Attractions tune, "Pump It Up."
The band recorded with producer Dave Cobb at the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN. "Working with Dave Cobb for the first time was enlightening," explains Hagar.
"We went into the studio to record in the fall of 2021, when the world was starting to come out of the pandemic bubble we'd all been living in." Read more from Sammy and stream the full album here.
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork
Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more
Muse and Evanescence North American Tour- Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast- Bruce Springsteen- more
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Album 'Crazy Times'
Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp Trailer Released
Bowl For Ronnie James Dio Event Announced
Ed Sheeran Announces North American Stadium Tour
5 Seconds Of Summer Top Charts World Wide
Singled Out: Lift The Curse's Call it What It Is
Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour
A Day To Remember And Wage War Unplugging For Theater Tour