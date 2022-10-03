Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Album 'Crazy Times'

Crazy Times cover art

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle are streaming their latest album, "Crazy Times." The project - which features new music from Hagar, guitarist Vic Johnson, bassist Michael Anthony, and drummer Jason Bonham - also includes a cover of the Elvis Costello & The Attractions tune, "Pump It Up."

The band recorded with producer Dave Cobb at the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN. "Working with Dave Cobb for the first time was enlightening," explains Hagar.

"We went into the studio to record in the fall of 2021, when the world was starting to come out of the pandemic bubble we'd all been living in." Read more from Sammy and stream the full album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency

Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork

Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea

Sammy Hagar Music and Merch

News > Sammy Hagar