Sammy Hagar Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Residency poster

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar has expanded his ongoing Las Vegas residency with the addition of a pair of summer dates. Billed as "Sammy Hagar and Friends", the singer recently wrapped up the spring portion of his series in the city, and will return for more shows.

"Back by Readhead demand, Sammy's Vegas residency is coming back to The Strat Las Vegas for a summer celebration 4th of July weekend, July 1 & 2!," says Hagar's team. "The Red Rocker is bringing the Cabo experience back to Vegas, and this time with special guests, The Wabos for two shows only!"

The Las Vegas series features the singer collaborating with a rotating circle of guests in a theater designed to capture the beach vibe he's synonymous with, including elements of Hagar's famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his annual birthday bash concerts. Find ticket info and more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

