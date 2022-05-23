.

Sammy Hagar Shares Performance Of Led Zeppelin Classic

Bruce Henne | 05-23-2022

Sammy Hagar Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar and The Circle are sharing video of a 2014 performance of the Led Zeppelin classic, 'Good Times, Bad Times", as captured on their live package, "At Your Service."

Hagar posted the footage to mark the 7th anniversary of the set's 2015 package, which was the group's first official release; the band were recorded during Sammy's 4 decades of rock (Montrose, Solo, Van Hagar, Wabos) series which also featured a handful of classic tracks from the Led Zeppelin catalog.

"It's like I close my eyes and I'm just going back to my early days of listening to Led Zeppelin and just dreaming of having a drummer that sounded like that," says Hagar about the performance, "and you sit in a room with Jason [Bonham] and you got it...it sounds like that."

The Red Rocker recently confirmed that the group plans to release a new album, "Crazy Times", "in the next few months; they recorded the project in Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb.

Catch up on the band's 2022 tour plans and watch the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

