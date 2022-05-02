Sammy Hagar & The Circle performed the Foo Fighter's "My Hero" at the Beale Street Music Fest in in Memphis, TN last Friday (April 29th) in tribute to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The former Van Halen frontman's band was called on to take the place of the Foo Fighters at the event after they canceled live appearances following Hawkins death on May 25th in Bogota, Colombia.
Hagar had this to say, "When we were asked by the promoter to fill in for the Foo Fighters at the Beale Street Music Festival, my first reaction was 'No f***ing way!'
"We discussed it as a band, and we came up with 'Why not! Let's just go play music and you're at a big ass Circle party for those people, just do what we do!'
"Then with Dave Grohl's blessings we decided to do a broken down version of one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite bands. It felt appropriate. No rehearsal, After all this is rock 'n' roll and thats what it's all about. Enjoy." Watch the "My Hero" performance below:
Sammy Hagar Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates
Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book
Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song During Residency Show
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Announce Crazy Times Tour
Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover- Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update- Awolnation- more
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more
Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more
Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover
Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update
Awolnation Announce Falling Forward Tour
Blacktop Mojo Get Animated For Concept Video Series
38 Special In The Studio For 'Special Forces' 40th Anniversary
Tangerine Dream Share 'La Divina Commedia' Trailer
Corey Feldman Announces Love Retours
Singled Out: Angie Goeke's Farewell