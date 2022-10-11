Sator Premiere 'Brown Eyed Son' Video
Sator have released a new music video for their track "Brown Eyed Son". The song comes from the band's latest album Return of the Barbie-Q-Killers, which was released earlier this year.
The video was recorded at Sator's show at Partille Arena on September 16th. Chips Kiesbye had this to say, "What a great tour it was! We will take a short break now, but we will be back in 2023 for more shows.
"While you wait you can see some footage from the tour in the new video for 'Brown Eyed Son' from our new album Return of The Barbie-Q-Killers. See you soon, Sator". Watch the video below:
Sator Premiere 'Brown Eyed Son' Video
Singled Out: Sator's Shimmy Shake
Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago
The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago
R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Wolfgang Should Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Satriani
Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency
Cage Fight Reveal Video For Song Featuring The Late Trevor Strnad
Black Veil Brides Share 'The Mourning' EP Details
Queensryche Release 'Hold On' Video
INXS In The Studio For Kick's 35th Anniversary
Sator Premiere 'Brown Eyed Son' Video
Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Devil's Island Video