Sator Premiere 'Brown Eyed Son' Video

Return of the Barbie-Q-Killers cover

Sator have released a new music video for their track "Brown Eyed Son". The song comes from the band's latest album Return of the Barbie-Q-Killers, which was released earlier this year.

The video was recorded at Sator's show at Partille Arena on September 16th. Chips Kiesbye had this to say, "What a great tour it was! We will take a short break now, but we will be back in 2023 for more shows.

"While you wait you can see some footage from the tour in the new video for 'Brown Eyed Son' from our new album Return of The Barbie-Q-Killers. See you soon, Sator". Watch the video below:

