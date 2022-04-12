Scorpions Share 'Gas In The Tank' Live Performance Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing video of an in-studio performance of "Gas In The Tank", a track from their latest album, "Rock Believer." "Gas In The Tank" follows the title track as the second of four videos recently captured at the band's hometown studio.
The group were captured delivering the tune at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany, where they worked with producer Hans-Martin Buff to record their nineteenth studio record.
Last month, "Rock Believer" delivered the Scorpions their highest-charting effort ever on the 30-year-old Billboard Top Albums chart when it debut at No. 4.
The Scorpions are currently hosting a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Watch the video here.
