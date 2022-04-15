Scorpions Share 'Shining Of Your Soul' Live Performance Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing video of an in-studio performance of "Shining Of Your Soul", which is a track from their latest album, "Rock Believer."
The group delivered the song at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany, where they worked with producer Hans-Martin Buff to record their nineteenth studio record.
"When someone enters the room and you sense an aura that makes everything else fade into the background," singer Klaus Meine has previously explained about the song's meaning. "When the atmosphere changes inexplicably, and one is enveloped in a warm glow. The shining of a soul."
The song is the third of four in-studio performance videos to be issued by the band, which to date has featured footage of "Gas In The Tank" and the album's title track.
The Scorpions will wrap up a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 16. Check out the video here.
