Sebastian Bach Wants Song Written For Guns N' Roses (2022 In Review)

Sebastian Bach Wants Song Written For Guns N' Roses was a top 22 story from January 2022: Former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba shared in a recent interview that he did write music for the group and former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach wants to record one of the songs.
Ashba was during a recent appearance on Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk if he tried to write music with frontman Axl Rose while he was a member of the band.
He responded, "Yeah, I attempted. By nature, I'm a songwriter/producer, so, of course, I'm gonna keep writing. And I wrote probably eight to ten songs with GUNS in mind, but a lot of 'em were too 'Appetite' sounding.
"To me, as a fan, I'm, like, that's what I'd wanna hear. And so I was, like, 'I wanna write something that sounds like it came right off of 'Appetite'.' I think they hit a little too close to home, but there was a couple where he absolutely... He was, like, 'This song is dope.'
"For whatever reason, we were touring a lot, we never got a chance to get him in the studio or whatever. But they didn't go anywhere further than just me sending him some tracks and him going, 'Ah, this one's dope,' 'This one's cool.'"
DJ then revealed that he played one of the songs for former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach, "and to this day, even when we were together last week, he's, like, 'I want that f***ing song. That song is insane.'"
