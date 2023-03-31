The Hu Recruit Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves For 'Black Thunder'

Cover art

(Better Noise Music) The Hu have released a music video for their new single "Black Thunder (feat. Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves)." The track comes from the forthcoming deluxe edition of their sophomore album, "Rumble Of Thunder", which will arrive on June 30th.

Following the release of the eco-conscious single "This Is Mongol (feat. William Duvall of Alice In Chains)," in February, "Black Thunder (feat. Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves)" includes a refreshed look at the culturally shaped track with a new perspective and English-translated vocals. Its original "visually stunning" (Louder Sound) music video was filmed in THE HU's home country of Mongolia, logging 3 million views to date.

The video of the Serj Tankian and DL featured track directed by Michael Lombardi (The Retailiators, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach). "'Black Thunder'-the latest single from our sophomore album, 'Rumble of Thunder'- is the composition we worked on the longest, and because of that, we recorded many different variations of the song," shares The Hu band leader Gala. "The lyrics and the video have several different meanings on the surface as well as on a deeper level. Therefore, every version of 'Black Thunder' carries a certain unique idea. Our producer and our band members were amazed by the additions that were made by DL and Serj and their unique singing styles, which added to our beloved song. DL's powerful vocals, topped by the Serj's signature voice and one-of-a-kind Armenian-American style, is shedding different light to The HU's music. We hope our fans enjoy this featured version and feel the soul of the song through their ears."



Tankian shares his experience working with The Hu, stating: "I had discovered the Hu's music from a YouTube video that a friend sent me and was instantly struck by their powerful and delightful merging of Mongolian folk and metal. A few years back I had scored a film called Furious where we also used the legendary Tuva singing and heavy guitars. So, when they reached out to collaborate, I was intrigued. I appreciate the pride with which they represent their culture through music. It led me down a historical rabbit hole of Mongolians and Armenia. Genghis Khan conquered Armenia along with the rest of Europe, but the Mongols also later teamed up with Armenia to fight the Turkish hordes. Happy I had the chance to collaborate with the Hu and learn all of this in the process."



Says DL: "Working on this version of The HU's 'Black Thunder' was so much fun and so different from what I normally get to do. Their vision, their voices...they're special. This is more than music, it's a movement, it's culture, and I'm honored that I was presented with the opportunity to be part of it." Watch the video below:

